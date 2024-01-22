Burnley: Clarets agree talent share deal with Scottish side Dundee

Burnley are currently 19th in the Premier League

Burnley have agreed a talent share deal with Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

The Clarets have already sent young duo Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson to Dens Park on loan this month.

Burnley's owners ALK Capital say the move will create "fresh opportunities for both clubs to pursue their shared ambitions".

Chairman Alan Pace has previously spoken of his desire to partner with other clubs in order to support Burnley's development.

And the Clarets have previously formed ties with Ayr United, Portadown, Llandudno and Cobh Ramblers.

It is understood ALK will assist with the running of Dundee but the deal is not thought to involve actually buying a stake in the Dark Blues, who are seventh in the table - seven points adrift of fifth-placed St Mirren with four games in hand.

Five Scottish teams will enter European competition next season.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Dundee who, like Burnley, share a rich history and passionate fanbase," said Pace.

"This relationship enhances our collective strength and will bring about some fantastic opportunities for shared growth and success.

"The Scottish Premiership is an excellent proving ground to progress young and emerging talent, as well as providing a potential gateway to European competition."

In addition to sending their promising players to Scotland, the deal is expected to put Burnley in pole position to sign players from Dundee should they reach the required level.

"Joining forces with a club of this stature is a real statement of intent and one which we hope will support our journey towards greater heights in the future," added Dundee chairman Tim Keyes.