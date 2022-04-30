Burnley boost survival hopes after Josh Brownhill seals late fightback at Watford

Simon Mail at Vicarage Road
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Burnley launched a stirring comeback with two goals in the last 10 minutes earning a priceless victory in their quest to beat the drop. The result condemned Watford to a top-flight record 11th successive home defeat.

Seven points from three previous matches under Burnley’s interim manager Mike Jackson, following the surprise dismissal of Sean Dyche, had lifted the team outside the relegation places and their powers of recovery continued with this dramatic turnaround.

Related: Naby Keïta downs Newcastle as Liverpool up tempo in title race

Late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill effectively relegated Watford and also provided a huge boost to Burnley’s survival hopes, stretching their advantage over 18th-placed Everton to five points.

Burnley were forced into a late change just before kick-off with Jay Rodriguez, injured in the warmup, replaced in their attack by the former Watford forward Matej Vydra. The home side started with a purpose and intensity which was not in keeping with a team on an abject losing run at Vicarage Road stretching back to November.

Roy Hodgson has claimed Watford have been unlucky on several occasions, during their miserable run, but fortune certainly favoured them with the opening goal. Kiko Femenía’s cross was thundered towards goal by Juraj Kucka and the midfielder’s strike cannoned back off the crossbar, then into the net via James Tarkowski.

Burnley were cursing their luck but Watford’s breakthrough was reward for their early intensity which has been sorely lacking during a bleak winter. There was a verve and energy to Watford’s play which bamboozled Burnley in the early stages. João Pedro broke through on goal, following a long punt down the pitch by Ben Foster, but the forward blasted his shot over Nick Pope’s crossbar.

The referee, Craig Pawson, awarded a penalty to Burnley midway through the first half for a challenge by Moussa Sissoko on Dwight McNeil. Watford earned a reprieve, however, with VAR ruling Sissoko’s foul came marginally outside the area. McNeil blasted his free-kick against the wall to emphasise a frustrating first half-hour for Burnley.

Burnley&#x002019;s Jack Cork heads past Ben Foster to equalise against Watford
Burnley’s Jack Cork heads past Ben Foster to equalise against Watford. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Emmanuel Dennis’s persistence almost paid off for Watford with the forward forcing Pope into a save at his near post. Pope also had to be alert to push Imran Louza’s free-kick to safety at the end of the first half.

Burnley spurned a glorious chance to equalise immediately after the restart with Aaron Lennon bursting clear but the winger’s low shot was superbly saved by Foster. Watford hit back and the industrious Kucka was only denied a goal by Pope’s parry and the midfielder’s follow-up effort was blocked.

The visitors sensed a way back into this match, exerting increasing control as the contest progressed but Watford still offered an occasional threat on the counterattack. Hodgson’s side appeared content to drop deep and play on the break but their inability to keep a clean sheet at home in the league this season was fraying the nerves of the home supporters.

Ashley Barnes’s close-range header from a corner was turned on to the crossbar by the excellent Foster. But Burnley’s pressure eventually told late on with Charlie Taylor’s sweeping cross headed into the net by Cork against his former club.

Burnley sensed Watford had run out of steam and the rampant visitors struck again with Vydra teeing up Brownhill for his fierce winning strike.

Watford’s unwanted record was another grim day for their sorry supporters but Burnley have all the momentum, after three successive wins, and Everton could struggle to catch them in this mood.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Nuggets put unfair pressure on Jamal Murray to return

    Amit Mann is joined by Jackson Frank to discuss how the Denver Nuggets, perhaps unknowingly, shifted all the pressure on Jamal Murray to decide when to return and why enough hasn't been made of the mental hurdle of returning from potential career-altering injuries.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Women's rugby 7s side back competing on home soil after tumultuous year off the field

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change