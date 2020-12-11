Burnley-Arsenal Preview

Sean Dyche insists Burnley will still have to play well to cause an upset at Arsenal despite the home side's problems in recent weeks.

Arsenal head into Sunday's match 15th in the table after a four-match winless run - including three defeats - in the Premier League.

The Gunners' poor form would appear to present an opportunity for a shock Burnley win at Emirates Stadium, but the Clarets are also suffering, seven points behind their opponents in the relegation zone.

Manager Dyche said: "We have to be diligent with what we do, go down there on the front foot and take the game on. That is going to be the mindset going down there.

"It takes time for managers to find the right balance. Every manager is looking for clean sheets and to score goals, in a simple form.

"If you add in a little bit of noise, a big expectation of Arsenal, it is tricky.

"They are still a top side, they have players who have cost a fortune and are very good.

"We have to play well, you can't expect anything from these type of games if you don't play well."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expecting a response, explaining: "I have zero doubts about how the boys are going to respond, how hard we're going to try and how involved everybody is going to be in trying to support the team.

"We have to prove it and get the three points."

He added: "We need to start winning football matches immediately. We cannot sustain the results we've had in the last six or eight weeks - that has to start on Sunday."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Captain Aubameyang has endured a tough start to the season, but he has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than he has any other side in the competition (seven in five games). The striker has netted in all three of his appearances against the Clarets at Emirates Stadium (five goals).

Burnley - Ashley Barnes

Given Arsenal's poor form, Barnes might well sense an opportunity to finally get the better of the Gunners. The forward has ended on the losing side in all seven Premier League games against Arsenal. Only three players (Kevin Lisbie, Jonathan Fortune and Sun Jihai) have played eight times against the Gunners and lost all eight.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Arsenal have won each of their past nine home meetings with Burnley in all competitions; only against Stoke City (16) and Barnsley (10) are they on a longer current winning run at home.

- The Gunners are unbeaten in their past 15 league meetings with Burnley (W11 D4) since a 1-0 home loss in September 1974. In the Premier League, only against Portsmouth (14) have Arsenal played more games without ever losing than they have versus Burnley (12).

- Arsenal have lost each of their past three Premier League home games; they last lost four consecutive home league games back in December 1959, a run which included a 4-2 defeat against Burnley on December 12.

- Arteta's side have taken just 13 points from their opening 11 league games this season, the club's worst start to a campaign since 1981-82 (12 points). The Gunners have lost six of their past nine games (W2 D1), their worst run across a spell of nine games since April 1995 under Stewart Houston.

- Arsenal go into this match in 15th position, their lowest position as many as 12 league games into a season since December 1983, when they were 16th ahead of their 18th match against Watford, a 3-1 win.