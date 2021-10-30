Burnley 3-1 Brentford: Thomas Frank’s side brought crashing back down to earth

(Getty Images)

Despite Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City offering some reprieve, Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley brought Brentford crashing back down to earth.

Little under a week after manager Thomas Frank admitted aspects of his team’s performance in the loss to Leicester City could give him “sleepless nights”, the trip to Turf Moor would have done little to help him drift off.

Chris Wood fired Burnley ahead in the fourth minute with a superb first-time strike after Ethan Pinnock had failed to deal with a long pass forward from Matt Lowton.

Maxwel Cornet thought he had made it 2-0 but a VAR review ruled the effort out for offside but the second goal came soon enough with Lowton getting in between two defenders to head a Charlie Taylor cross past the stranded Alvaro Fernandez.

Ivorian Cornet, however, made sure there was no debate about his next effort.

Collecting the ball from Dwight McNeil he made space for himself before unleashing a superb shot into the top corner to make it four goals in five appearances since his move from Olympic Lyonnais.

Brentford pulled a goal back in the 79th minute through a brilliant volley from substitute Saman Ghoddos and enjoyed late pressure but Burnley held firm to break their winless streak.

Additional reporting from Reuters

