Burnley 2-2 Fulham: Key stats
Fulham have won just one of their past seven Premier League games (D2 L4), while they’re winless on the road in 11 games since beating Everton 1-0 in August.
Burnley (10) are just the second Premier League side this season to concede at least 10 goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) after Nottingham Forest (12).
This is the first time Fulham have failed to win a Premier League game when leading by at least two goals since September 2018 against Brighton (2-2), while this is the first time Burnley have avoided defeat when trailing by at least two goals, losing all 10 games prior.
David Datro Fofana has been involved in three goals in his two Premier League appearances for Burnley (2 goals, 1 assist), while he’s just the fourth player to score a brace as a substitute for them after David Nugent (September 2009), Chris Wood (March 2018) and Ashley Barnes (September 2018).
João Palhinha has scored as many Premier League goals this season for Fulham (3) as he did last season (3), while four of his six goals have come from corners.