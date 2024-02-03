Advertisement

Burnley 2-2 Fulham: Key stats

  • Fulham have won just one of their past seven Premier League games (D2 L4), while they’re winless on the road in 11 games since beating Everton 1-0 in August.

  • Burnley (10) are just the second Premier League side this season to concede at least 10 goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) after Nottingham Forest (12).

  • This is the first time Fulham have failed to win a Premier League game when leading by at least two goals since September 2018 against Brighton (2-2), while this is the first time Burnley have avoided defeat when trailing by at least two goals, losing all 10 games prior.

  • David Datro Fofana has been involved in three goals in his two Premier League appearances for Burnley (2 goals, 1 assist), while he’s just the fourth player to score a brace as a substitute for them after David Nugent (September 2009), Chris Wood (March 2018) and Ashley Barnes (September 2018).

  • João Palhinha has scored as many Premier League goals this season for Fulham (3) as he did last season (3), while four of his six goals have come from corners.