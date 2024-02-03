Burnley 2-2 Fulham: David Datro Fofana scores twice on home debut as Clarets fight back to draw

Joao Palhinha's deflected header put Fulham ahead at Turf Moor

David Datro Fofana scored twice on his home debut as Burnley came from 2-0 down to draw with Fulham at Turf Moor.

The Clarets looked set for a 10th home league defeat of the season as first-half goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham in complete control.

But Chelsea loanee Datro Fofana changed the game after being introduced as a second-half substitute, cutting the deficit in the 71st minute before netting a stoppage-time equaliser.

The draw earned Burnley only a fifth home league point of the season and they remain in the relegation zone, seven points from safety, while Fulham have moved up to 12th.

Fulham took the lead after 17 minutes when Palhinha flicked on a near-post corner which deflected off Sander Berge and over Burnley keeper James Trafford.

Just three minutes and 45 seconds later, a long ball over the top beat the home offside trap, with left-back Vitinho slow to push out in Burnley's high defensive line, and Muniz was able to lob Trafford for his first Premier League goal.

Fulham had the biggest chances early in the second half too, Trafford doing well to push a Tosin Adarabioyo header over the bar and save from Muniz at his near post.

Those stops kept Burnley in the match and they pulled one back as Fulham keeper Bernd Leno misjudged a cross, allowing Datro Fofana to head into an empty net.

And deep into stoppage time the Ivory Coast striker - who joined Burnley in January after spending the first half of the season on loan with Union Berlin - slid ahead of his marker to bundle in Wilson Odobert's low cross at the near post.

Fulham's winless away run in the top flight now stretches to 11 matches, and the Cottagers have not won a league match in Burnley since April 1951 - a run of 29 games.

Burnley show grit as new signings impress

No Premier League team has stayed up after taking just 12 points from their first 22 matches - Burnley's total before Saturday's fixture

Story continues

They realistically needed to start mounting their escape here, with an unkind fixture list featuring Liverpool away and Arsenal at home in their next two games.

And the Clarets started well - only a last-gasp Tim Ream tackle denied Odobert a glorious chance after eight minutes, while the young French winger shot just wide after weaving through the away defence later in the first half - but Fulham's quick one-two punch knocked the wind out of Vincent Kompany's side.

The introduction of Datro Fofana helped to rouse the hosts, and there were also encouraging performances from Kompany's other January acquisitions to provide Burnley fans with some hope they can launch a survival bid.

Right-back Lorenz Assignon started after arriving on loan from Rennes and put in a lively display, while their other deadline day signing - central defender Maxime Esteve - provided stability after coming on at half time.

This draw marks the first time in 19 Premier League games where Burnley have avoided defeat after falling behind.

For Fulham, it ensures their away frustration continues - although a point ends a five-match losing run away from Craven Cottage in the league.

It was a good day personally for Brazilian forward Muniz, who started after Raul Jimenez was ruled out by a hamstring issue, while Armando Broja was on the bench having joined on loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

With his game time perhaps about to be severely restricted, Muniz seized his chance to demonstrate his qualities to manager Marco Silva and looked emotional while celebrating his goal.