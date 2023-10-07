Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: Cole Palmer nets first goal as Blues make it back-to-back Premier League wins

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since March as they earned a 4-1 victory over Burnley.

Wilson Odobert put the Clarets in front, but an own from Ameen Al-Dakhil levelled things up and the Blues then ran away with it after the break, as Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson all got themselves onto the scoresheet.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Fulham at Craven Cottage and Monday night and were once again on the road as they travelled to Turf Moor, looking to head into the international break on a high.

That bid did not get off to an ideal start, with Wilson Odobert giving Burnley the lead. The forward had the beating of Marc Cucurella, starting at right-back, throughout the first half, and drilled a low finish past Robert Sanchez for the opening goal.

Chelsea did not particularly look like levelling things up from that point, seeing plenty of the ball but doing very little with it. That changed when Sterling skipped past his man, played the ball into the near post and Al-Dakhil turned it into his own net from close range just a few minutes before the break.

The Blues then wasted little time in picking up from where they left off after the restart, Sterling once again influential. Vitinho dived in and brought the Englishman down in the box, setting the stage for Palmer to step up and convert the penalty for his first Chelsea goal.

Sterling got the goal his performance deserved midway through the second-half, as Chelsea took complete control of proceedings. Conor Gallagher slid a perfect pass through to the forward, who finished confidently to give the Blues a two-goal cushion.

That advantage grew further ten minutes later, as Nicolas Jackson put the result to bed for good. Sterling’s burst down the left played a crucial part in the goal, before Palmer squared for Jackson and the striker showed great footwork in the box to finish as Chelsea scored four goals in a match for the first time in 18 months.