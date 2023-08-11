Burnley 0-3 Man City: Erling Haaland nets opening brace as Premier League season kicks off

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win over Burnley on the opening night of the new Premier League season.

The Norwegian enjoyed a stunning first year in England, netting 52 goals across all competitions, and he wasted little time in getting his tally for this campaign up and running.

A first-time finish from Haaland put City in front at Turf Moor with barely three minutes on the clock, as Rodri nodded the ball back into the six-yard box where it was promptly swept home.

And Haaland’s second was even better, a wonderful strike that flew in off the underside of the bar to double the lead before the break after Julian Alvarez had laid the ball off.

There was concern though in the first half for City as Kevin De Bruyne, who played a minimal role in pre-season, was forced off after signalling to the bench and he was immediately replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

Burnley never looked like mounting a late comeback, but Rodri ensured there was to be no late drama as he blasted home from close range from a set-piece to put the result beyond bout.

That was Pep Guardiola’s cue to turn to his bench for the first time, with Josko Gvardiol introduced for the final ten minutes as he made his debut for the club.

City’s title defence got off to the perfect start, while Burnley’s return to the top-flight ended on an even more sour note as Anass Zaroury was sent off in stoppage-time for a high challenge on Kyle Walker.