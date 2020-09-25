Burning mattresses set off a brush fire at Miami-Dade landfill

A pile of mattresses caught fire Friday morning at a landfill in South Miami-Dade, and that set off a larger brush fire, firefighters say.

Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze at the landfill at Southwest 240th Steet and 97th Avenue, near Blackpoint Marina, around 10 a.m., said department spokeswoman Maggie Castro.

Smoke and some flames were visible from the bottom of the trash heap around 11 a.m. as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

A garbage truck drives past a fire near the top of the south Miami-Dade County landfill Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. More

But operations at the landfill did not seem interrupted. Trucks and personnel could be seen working despite the fire.

