Burning Man 2023: See photos of thousands of people leaving festival in Black Rock Desert
Francisco Guzman and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Thousands of people at Burning Man were stuck in traffic for hours as they tried to leave Nevada’s Black Rock Desert Tuesday after being stranded for days because of heavy rain.
Wait times to exit the site were up to five hours long Tuesday morning, according to Burning Man traffic updates posted on X. However, hourlong delays are normal at Burning Man and are known by attendees as Exodus.
About 73,000 people attended the annual event this year, officials said. The burning of The Man took place on Monday, which was later than usual, because rain forced a delay.
The mood in line to leave was as cheerful as the sunny weather Tuesday, as campers, trucks and rental cars inched along the exit road past a small number of disabled vehicles.
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Wait times for tens of thousands of Burning Man partygoers trying to exit the mud-caked northern Nevada desert are beginning to decrease after flooded roads left them stranded there for days. Event organizers said they started to let traffic flow out on the main road around 2 p.m. local time Monday — even as they urged attendees to delay their exit to help ease traffic. About two hours after the mass departure began, organizers estimated a wait time of about five h