Burning Man 2023: See photos of thousands of people leaving festival in Black Rock Desert

Hundreds of Burning Man attendees who planned to leave on buses wait for information about when they will be able to leave on Labor Day.

Thousands of people at Burning Man were stuck in traffic for hours as they tried to leave Nevada’s Black Rock Desert Tuesday after being stranded for days because of heavy rain.

Wait times to exit the site were up to five hours long Tuesday morning, according to Burning Man traffic updates posted on X. However, hourlong delays are normal at Burning Man and are known by attendees as Exodus.

About 73,000 people attended the annual event this year, officials said. The burning of The Man took place on Monday, which was later than usual, because rain forced a delay.

The mood in line to leave was as cheerful as the sunny weather Tuesday, as campers, trucks and rental cars inched along the exit road past a small number of disabled vehicles.

People leave the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev. on Sept. 5, 2023. Thousands of revelers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival could finally trek home after torrential rain had prompted shelter-in-place orders.

A man looks for a ride as he leaves the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev. on Sept. 5, 2023. Thousands of revelers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival could finally trek home after torrential rain had prompted shelter-in-place orders.

People walk through Burning Man with luggage on their head because it's easier than pulling it through the mud.

People sit on a Burner Express bus while waiting to leave Burning Man on Labor Day.

People look for help as they try to leave the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev. on Sept. 5, 2023. Thousands of revelers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival could finally trek home after torrential rain had prompted shelter-in-place orders.

A stuck minivan sits in the middle of the muddy road at Burning Man.

A line of RVs, campers and other vehicles drive out of Burning Man on Labor Day, several hours before the exit gates formally opened for departures.

People leave the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev. on Sept. 5, 2023. Thousands of revelers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival could finally trek home after torrential rain had prompted shelter-in-place orders.

People leave the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev. on Sept. 5, 2023. Thousands of revelers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival could finally trek home after torrential rain had prompted shelter-in-place orders.

Hundreds of Burning Man attendees who planned to leave on buses wait for information about when they will be able to leave on Labor Day.

A line of people waiting for buses to take them out of Burning Man is reflected in the glasses of professional dancer and instructor Amber N. Mayberry.

Paul Porras of Arizona laughs with a friend at a mobile bar at Burning Man.

First-time Burning Man attendee Keira Howard of Australia uses a metal knife to dig in the muddy playa to retrieve bits of trash known as MOOP, or matter out of place. Burning Man is legally responsible for removing virtually everything left behind, down to the smallest fragment of glitter or cigarette butt

A pile of trash sits on the playa as people leave Burning Man.

