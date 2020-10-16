Burnham trying to hold Government ‘over a barrel’ by resisting Tier 3 – Raab

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting tougher coronavirus restrictions, the Foreign Secretary has claimed.

Dominic Raab said more action was needed in the North West city to avoid a second nation lockdown and urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by the people of Manchester”.

A furious political row between local politicians and Westminster has so far prevented Greater Manchester being moved into Tier 3 – the most severe restrictions.

Mr Burnham has said that what is proposed goes far beyond just closing pubs and bars and is not guaranteed to bring the outbreak under control. MPs and other council chiefs have also criticised the plan.

But the Foreign Secretary insisted tougher restrictions were needed to control the rise in coronavirus cases.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need to take action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester where Andy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel over money and politics when actually we need to take action.

“The cases there are 470 per 100,000, so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interest of the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targeted actions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid the national level lockdown.”

Mr Burnham, responding on Twitter, said: “It’s not about what we want for ourselves, Dominic Raab. It’s about what we want for low-paid and self-employed people everywhere: fairness.”

View photos Covid-19 restrictions in England (PA Graphics) More

Liverpool City Region is the only area of England currently under Tier 3, but the latest figures suggest the weekly rate of new cases continues to rise.

For the seven days to October 11 it stood at 676.6 per 100,000 people. This is up from 580.1 in the week before (seven days to October 4), and 342.7 the week before that (seven days to September 27).

By contrast the weekly rate for Manchester has fallen. It was 473.0 cases per 100,000 people in the week to October 11, down from 558.0 in the week to October 4. Before that, in the week to September 27, it was 307.5.

Meanwhile, separate figures presented to Government scientists suggested around 47,000 Covid-19 infections are occurring daily across England, with deaths expected to hit 240 to 690 per day by October 26.

The Medical Research Council (MRC) biostatistics unit at Cambridge University published new predictions on October 12 on how fast the epidemic is growing across the country.

In a report, the MRC said: “Our current estimate of the number of infections occurring each day across England is 47,000.

“We predict that the number of deaths each day is likely to be between 240 and 690 on October 26.”

They said the daily number of infections was within the range of 28,900 to 74,900 per day, with the best estimate being 47,000.

View photos Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK (PA Graphics) More

Story continues