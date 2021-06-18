Burnham, a BRP Partner, Deepens Public Sector Property and Casualty Expertise

National Insurance Brokerage Firm Hires Public Entity P&C Consulting Specialist to Offer High-level Risk Solutions

Ryan Jacques

Ryan Jacques, Vice President at Burnham Risk

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Risk hires Vice President Ryan Jacques to advance the firm's property and casualty footprint in the public sector industry.



Jacques’ 28 years of experience across multiple industries brings diverse insurance coverage and placement knowledge. His last 15 years concentrated on public sector risk supporting city, county, state, and Joint Powers Authority (JPA) programs. Ryan has expertise in both public and private sector risk.

“I am excited about joining Burnham Risk,” says Jacques, “and most looking forward to the opportunity to make a positive impact on the organization’s public and private clients.”

In Jacques' role, he will offer high-level property and casualty consulting to existing and new clients. He is passionate about educating clients and prospects on the state of the market and creating best-in-class insurance and risk management programs. In addition, Ryan will leverage his knowledge of the public sector to promote awareness around Burnham’s evolving client offerings.

Chief Operating Officer Sara Owens says, "We are thrilled to have Ryan on board to enhance our public sector property and casualty footprint. Ryan's expertise and consulting background are a perfect fit for our Burnham team and clients.”

ABOUT BURNHAM RISK AND INSURANCE SOLUTIONS, LLC.

Burnham Risk and Insurance Solutions, LLC offers property and casualty consulting, utilizing a unique approach to develop and negotiate tailored risk management plans that protect you and your business. Our expertise, advanced technology solutions, and the ability to put our clients first differentiate us in the industry. Burnham Risk’s expertise, advanced technology solutions, and client-first approach allow us to provide the best commercial and personal line coverage. For more information, visit www.BurnhamRisk.com.

