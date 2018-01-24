Burnett's 24 points lead Mississippi over Alabama 78-66

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- It's no secret that Mississippi's basketball team is built around a quartet of veteran guards.

When all of them are playing well at the same time, the Rebels are pretty good.

Deandre Burnett scored 24 points, Terence Davis and Markel Crawford both scored 15 and Mississippi beat Alabama 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said Burnett, Davis, Crawford and Breein Tyree - the four veterans who the Rebels depend on - did a good job of penetrating Alabama's defense and then making the extra pass to get open looks.

''At the end of all of that, you've got to make the shot,'' Kennedy said. ''And tonight we were fortunate enough to make them.''

Ole Miss (11-9, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) remained undefeated at home during conference play. Alabama (13-7, 5-3) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Ole Miss led the entire second half, though its 41-31 halftime advantage was quickly cut to 43-42. The Rebels responded with a crucial 15-6 run to create some separation and pull away for the win.

Ole Miss had an efficient night on offense, shooting 50 percent from the field. Burnett was 7 of 11, Davis was 5 of 10 and Crawford was 6 of 9. Tyree added nine points and four assists.

''Give (Ole Miss) credit, they've been a hot team at home during SEC play,'' Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. ''You've got to play more than a 14- or 16-minute stretch to have success on the road in any building in the SEC.

''It was a great learning lesson for our team.''

Alabama's star freshman Collin Sexton played 20 minutes after missing two straight games with an abdominal injury. He was mostly ineffective, shooting just 2 of 13 from the field.

The first half of the game featured wide swings in momentum with Ole Miss taking an early 18-9 lead.