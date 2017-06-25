Burling, Team New Zealand win Race 7 in America's Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) -- Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand benefited from another mistake at the start by skipper Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA to win Race 7 of the America's Cup on the Great Sound on Sunday.

The Kiwis, looking to rebound from their soul-crushing collapse against Oracle in 2013, moved to 5-1 in the first-to-seven match.

Team New Zealand has won six races but began with a negative point because Oracle won the qualifiers.

Spithill turned up just a little bit as the 50-foot foiling catamarans approached the starting line, perhaps fearful of being early across the line as he was in Races 1 and 5, both losses. He said those mistakes were due to a software glitch on the space-age boat.

That's all Burling, 26, needed to put his 50-foot foiling catamaran ahead for good, winning by 12 seconds. Oracle did cut Team New Zealand's 35-second lead at the fifth gate mark to 12 seconds at the sixth gate mark.

Team New Zealand, which has been fast in light wind, needs two more victories to lift the oldest trophy in international sports from two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA, which is owned by software tycoon Larry Ellison.

This is a rematch of the epic 2013 match on San Francisco Bay, when Team New Zealand, then led by Dean Barker, reached match point at 8-1 before Oracle rallied to win eight straight races in one of the greatest comebacks in sports to retain the Auld Mug.

Race 8 was to follow.