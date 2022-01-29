Burkina Faso vs Tunisia LIVE! AFCON 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia LIVE!

It looks set to be an incredibly tight encounter when Burkina Faso face Tunisia this afternoon for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso needed penalties to make it this far, edging past Gabon in the penalty shootout, after four points was enough to see them through as runners-up in the group behind Cameroon.

For Tunisia, confident will be high after their shock last-16 win over Nigeria. The Super Eagles had looked one of the most impressive teams in the tournament, but they are knocked out after a 1-0 victory.

That was just the second match Tunisia had scored in at the tournament and they need to improve in attack if their AFCON run is to continue, even if they are the favourites to progress. The winner of this match will face Senegal or Equatorial Guinea in the last four.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia latest news

Kick-off: 7pm GMT, Stade Omnisport de Garoua

How to watch: Sky Sports

Burkina Faso team news

Tunisia team news

Prediction: Burkina Faso 0-1 Tunisia

Good afternoon!

16:46 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Burkina Faso and Tunisia.

Burkina Faso were pushed all the way in the last 16, eventually getting past Gabon on penalties, while Tunisia produced a big upset to send Nigeria crashing out.

The winner of this evening’s clash will face Senegal or Equatorial Guinea in the semi-finals.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT at the Stade Omnisport de Garoua.