Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h - AFCON preview today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Third place in the Africa Cup of Nations is up for grabs today as hosts Cameroon take on Burkina Faso in Yaounde.

A gruelling penalty shootout defeat against seven-time champions Egypt ended their hopes of a title on home soil and they will be back in action just 48 hours later in Yaounde.

That is because CAF moved this game forward a day, having originally scheduled it for Sunday afternoon.

Burkina Faso’s wait for an AFCON crown goes on after losing to Senegal in the semis but they can replicate their third-place finish in 2017 by defeating Cameroon.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde will host the match.

Where to watch Burkina Faso vs Cameroon

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow along with the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon team news

Several changes are expected for both teams, particularly with Cameroon playing only 48 hours after their semi-final that went the distance against Egypt.

Young goalkeeper Simon Omossola could step in for the Lions while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Pierre Kunde will hope to come into the XI, having not been involved in the Egypt defeat. Vincent Aboubakar could remain in the attack to bolster his top scorer credentials.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon prediction

Cameroon will either be tired or resting key players for this game, but the laborious pace of most third-place play-offs should mitigate those problems for the hosts.

Cameroon to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Cameroon claimed a 2-1 victory when the sides met earlier in the competition.

Burkina Faso wins: 1

Draws: 4

Cameroon wins: 5