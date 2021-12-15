Burkina Faso completes the first phase on the national fibre backbone

Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Burkina-Faso-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





In most markets, Mobile Number Portability has been a facility keenly adopted by regulators in a bid to encourage operators to improve the quality of services offered. It also encourages price competition, and so can contribute to lower end-user costs.



Legislation dating to November 2008 provided for the implementation of MNP. A decree of February 2011 set in train procedures to set it up, though the process has since been slow. The regulator conducted a study in June 2014, which established that the mobile market would benefit from MNP.



The regulator more recently launched a study to determine the technical and legal details involved in implementing MNP. Proceedings were overseen by representatives from the regulator and the telcos. These were subsequently mired in disputes, with the telcos offering amendments which the regulator mostly dismissed. The regulator then concluded that although the market was characterised by subscribers taking out a number of SIM cards, and from different operators (precisely the conditions which MNP was designed to address), the facility would be of only marginal benefit to them. Implementing it has been postponed indefinitely. However, many neighbouring countries have implement MNP in recent years, with considerable benefit to subscribers



Key developments:



Revised Finance Law increases telecom tax to 7% of telco revenue;



Second stage of the national fibre backbone networks gets underway;



Regulator opts to postpone implementation of MNP indefinitely;



Burkina Faso begins developing its first satellite;



Main One increases broadband bandwidth with new PRICAO fibre cable;



Burkina Faso joins G5 Sahel countries to eliminate roaming fees;



Government progresses with XOF23.6 billion project to provide metropolitan fibre infrastructure;



Report update includes the regulator’s annual reports and market statistical data to March 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.









Companies mentioned in this report:



Story continues

Onatel, Telmob, Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel), Orange Burkina Faso, Moov (Telecel, Etisalat), FasoNet, ZCP, Delgi, Cenatrin, CFAO Technologies, River Telecom, Net Access, Maroc Telecom, Vivendi.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Burkina-Faso-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665



