Buriram WSBK: Bautista wins red-flagged Superpole race

Rachit Thukral
motorsport.com

Reigning champion Jonathan Rea got the best getaway among the front-row starters and led the field into Turn 1, but pole-sitter Bautista used the extra top speed of his factory Ducati bike to retake position at the following straight.

Rea cut to the inside of Bautista into Turn 3, in similar fashion to his Race 1 move, but the MotoGP convert again took little time to pounce back.

After shaking off the initial threat from the Kawasaki rider, Bautista steadily but slowly extended his lead, taking it to 1.7s by the time the race was red-flagged on lap 6.

A crash between Kawasaki Thailand wildcard Thitipong Warokorn and Honda’s Leon Camier was found to be the reason of the red flag.

Warokorn was swiftly taken to the medical centre, before being shifted to a hospital in Buriram for further checks.

A statement from WSBK read: "Warokorn has been taken to Buriram hospital for further medical assessments: chest injury; head injury, concussion."

Camier was also declared unfit for the final race of the weekend after suffering a right wrist fracture, right knee sprain and tibial spine avulsion, according to another statement by the series.

The results of the Superpole race were announced immediately after the red flag, based on the order after lap 5, with Bautista scoring his fifth consecutive WSBK win as well as pole position for the final race of the Buriram weekend.

Rea was classified second while Yamaha’s Alex Lowes completed the podium spots.

Lowes’ teammate Michael van der Mark spent much of the first five laps trading position with Marco Melandri, before a mistake by the GRT Yamaha rider finally allowed him to sneak ahead.

Van der Mark later passed the second Kawasaki of Leon Haslam on lap 5, eventually finishing fourth.

Melandri was classified fifth, just a tenth behind Haslam, but ahead of his teaṁmate and World Supersport champion Sandro Cortese.

Ducati’s Chaz Davies dropped outside the top 10 on the opening lap of the race, but recovered well to finish eighth.

Toprak Razgatlıoglu was ninth for Turkish Puccetti Racing, while Tom Sykes finished as the lead BMW rider in 10th.

Results:

1

19

Spain
Spain

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

10'06.157

 

2

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jonathan Rea 

Kawasaki

10'07.883

1.726

3

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Alex Lowes 

Yamaha

10'08.233

2.076

4

60

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Michael van der Mark 

Yamaha

10'10.938

4.781

5

91

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Leon Haslam 

Kawasaki

10'11.582

5.425

6

33

Italy
Italy

 Marco Melandri 

Yamaha

10'11.690

5.533

7

11

Germany
Germany

 Sandro Cortese 

Yamaha

10'12.005

5.848

8

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Chaz Davies 

Ducati

10'13.378

7.221

9

54

Turkey
Turkey

 Toprak Razgatlioglu 

Kawasaki

10'13.817

7.660

10

66

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Tom Sykes 

BMW

10'16.205

10.048

11

21

Italy
Italy

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 

Ducati

10'17.024

10.867

12

36

Argentina
Argentina

 Leandro Mercado 

Kawasaki

10'19.227

13.070

13

81

Spain
Spain

 Jordi Torres 

Kawasaki

10'19.835

13.678

14

28

Germany
Germany

 Markus Reiterberger 

BMW

10'21.417

15.260

15

52

Alessandro Delbianco 

Honda

10'28.286

22.129

 

99

Thailand
Thailand

 Thitipong Warokorn 

Kawasaki

 

 

 

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Leon Camier 

Honda

 

 

 

23

Japan
Japan

 Ryuichi Kiyonari 

Honda

 

 

 

50

Ireland
Ireland

 Eugene Laverty 

Ducati

 

 

