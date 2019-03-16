Buriram WSBK: Bautista wins after Rea clash

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Rea passed pole-sitter Bautista at the first corner of the race but he couldn't shake off the Spaniard, whose Ducati has enjoyed superior top speed throughout the weekend.

After spending two laps shadowing Rea, Bautista made a move at Turn 3, only for the Northern Irishman to cut back aggressively.

The duo made contact and Bautista came close to crashing, but they carried on, with Rea retaking the lead and Bautista falling behind Alex Lowes.

Bautista quickly passed Lowes and Rea could enjoy a lead of around one second for a handful of laps before Bautista closed the gap, and made a move into Turn 3.

Rea was largely able to keep up with Bautista afterwards before his pace dropped in the final stages, as he started to lose a second per lap to Bautista.

The Ducati rider eventually won by a dominant 8.2s to take his fourth consecutive victory with Rea also continuing his streak of second-place finishes.

Rea himself enjoyed a comfortable gap to third, which was occupied by Alex Lowes for the entire race, the Briton taking his first podium finish of the year, closely followed by Pata Yamaha teammate Michael van der Mark.

Rea's Kawasaki teammate Leon Haslam beat Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) for fifth.

Sandro Cortese brought a fourth Yamaha into the top seven, with Barni's Michael Ruben Rinaldi finishing as the second-best Ducati, 27.6s behind Bautista.

BMW's Tom Sykes had been up to fourth after the start but couldn't stay in contention for the top positions and settled for ninth, followed by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki).

Eugene Laverty crashed at the final turn early in the race, while Chaz Davies - who continued to struggle with the Ducati Panigale V4 R - also had a fall at Turn 3.

Race results

1

Spain
Spain

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

20

31'06.051

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jonathan Rea 

Kawasaki

20

8.217

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Alex Lowes 

Yamaha

20

14.155

4

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Michael van der Mark 

Yamaha

20

14.623

5

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Leon Haslam 

Kawasaki

20

18.554

6

Italy
Italy

 Marco Melandri 

Yamaha

20

18.681

7

Germany
Germany

 Sandro Cortese 

Yamaha

20

25.603

8

Italy
Italy

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 

Ducati

20

27.627

9

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Tom Sykes 

BMW

20

28.789

10

Turkey
Turkey

 Toprak Razgatlioglu 

Kawasaki

20

32.153

11

Spain
Spain

 Jordi Torres 

Kawasaki

20

33.033

12

Argentina
Argentina

 Leandro Mercado 

Kawasaki

20

33.254

13

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Leon Camier 

Honda

20

34.232

14

Germany
Germany

 Markus Reiterberger 

BMW

20

43.041

15

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Chaz Davies 

Ducati

20

54.495

16

Thailand
Thailand

 Thitipong Warokorn 

Kawasaki

20

1'15.758

17

Alessandro Delbianco 

Honda

20

1'25.108

 

Japan
Japan

 Ryuichi Kiyonari 

Honda

8

12 Laps

 

Ireland
Ireland

 Eugene Laverty 

Ducati

2

18 Laps

