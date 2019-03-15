Buriram WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in Friday practices

David Gruz
In scorching heat, as the temperature reached 35°C and went even higher in the afternoon, Bautista was able to narrowly outpace Jonathan Rea.

The Kawasaki rider led the way for most of both sessions - he was on top for 40 minutes in FP1 only to be beaten by Bautista with a 1m33.597s and then a subsequent 1m33.089s, which left the Spaniard with a 0.199s gap.

In FP2, Rea was again the early pace-setter but Bautista was able to beat his own morning benchmark halfway through, and the Ducati rider never gave the lead up again.

He ended up with a 1m32.971s, while Rea could only improve on his morning time by 0.019s.

The duo was followed by four Yamahas in the combined order, with rookie Sandro Cortese, despite ending his FP2 with a fall, taking third, nearly half a second slower than Bautista.

Pata Yamaha teammates Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark complete the top five, the Dutchman beating Cortese's GRT teammate Marco Melandri by 0.012s.

Rea's teammate Leon Haslam had a slow start to the weekend, as he was one and a half seconds off the pace in FP1, and while the Briton made a big improvement in the afternoon, he was still over eight tenths adrift in seventh.

GoEleven Ducati's Eugene Laverty, the top Honda and BMW of Leon Camier, and Tom Sykes completed the top 10.

Chaz Davies, who continues to struggle on the new Ducati and had a mechanical problem in FP1, was 11th.

Practice times

Pos.

Rider

Bike

FP1

FP2

Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

1'33.089

1'32.971

Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

1'33.288

1'33.269

Sandro Cortese

Pata Yamaha

1'34.189

1'33.465

Alex Lowes

GRT Yamaha

1'34.150

1'33.550

Michael van der Mark

GRT Yamaha

1'33.911

1'33.562

Marco Melandri

Pata Yamaha

1'34.025

1'33.624

Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

1'34.556

1'33.797

Eugene Laverty

GoEleven Ducati

1'34.291

1'33.899

Leon Camier

Althea Honda

1'34.853

1'33.947

10 

Tom Sykes

BMW

1'34.029

1'34.022

11 

Chaz Davies

Ducati

1'34.244

1'34.093

12 

Markus Reiterberger

BMW

1'34.933

1'34.327

13 

Jordi Torres

Pedercini Kawasaki

1'34.741

1'34.520

14 

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Barni Ducati

1'35.688

1'34.550

15 

Leandro Mercado

Orelac Kawasaki

1'35.199

1'34.666

16 

Ryuichi Kiyonari

Althea Honda

1'34.967

1'34.783

17 

Thitipong Warokorn

Kawasaki Thailand

1'35.927

1'34.945

18 

Toprak Razgatlıoglu

Puccetti Kawasaki

1'35.208

1'34.971

19 

Alessandro Delbianco

Althea Honda

1'36.972

1'35.727

