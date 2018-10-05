Buriram MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Vinales in FP2, Lorenzo crashes
Andrea Dovizioso topped second practice for the inaugural Thailand MotoGP race as Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo suffered a huge crash midway through the session.
Honda's Marc Marquez wasted no time in setting fast laps when the session got underway, immediately moving to the top of the timesheets with a 1m31.904s flyer before posting a 1m31.188s lap to move further clear of the chasing pack.
That time remained unbeaten until the final four minutes, when FP1 pacesetter Maverick Vinales improved by just 0.067 seconds to seize top spot.
Dovizioso then managed to go quicker still, breaking the 1m31.1s barrier to end the session with the fastest time.
His time of 1m31.090s was still more than a second slower than what Dani Pedrosa managed in pre-season testing earlier this year.
Behind Dovizioso and Vinales, LCR's Cal Crutchlow ended up third-fastest, knocking Marquez back with a late 1m31.164s effort.
Marquez experimented with the soft rear tyre for his final run but was unable to improve on his previous benchmark, ending up 0.050s quicker than Danilo Petrucci in fifth and a further 0.018s clear of top Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone.
Alvaro Bautista was classified seventh ahead of Pedrosa, who shadowed Marquez in a factory Honda 1-2 in the early part of the session before slipping down the order.
Yamaha's Valentino Rossi finished ninth fastest, less than three tenths off his team-mate, while the top 10 was completed by Tech3 rider Johann Zarco.
Lorenzo, who ended up 16th fastest, was braking into the Turn 3 right-hander when he suddenly lost control of his Ducati, suffering a scary highside crash that left his bike torn into half.
The Spaniard was able to sit down without assistance but needed a stretcher to be escorted to the medical centre for precautionary checks.
It remains unclear if he aggravated injuries - which include a dislocated toe and a fractured bone in his right leg - that he sustained in a similar highside at the start at Aragon a fortnight ago, although he was declared fit after his FP2 crash.
Xavier Simeon crashed at the same corner minutes later, bringing out a brief red flag as marshals cleared debris and oil from the track.
FP2 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m31.090s
-
21
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.121s
0.031s
23
3
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m31.164s
0.074s
22
4
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m31.188s
0.098s
23
5
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m31.238s
0.148s
18
6
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m31.256s
0.166s
19
7
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m31.378s
0.288s
24
8
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m31.385s
0.295s
24
9
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.398s
0.308s
23
10
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.421s
0.331s
24
11
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m31.486s
0.396s
16
12
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m31.647s
0.557s
24
13
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m31.714s
0.624s
26
14
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m31.841s
0.751s
20
15
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m31.929s
0.839s
25
16
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m32.027s
0.937s
11
17
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m32.067s
0.977s
19
18
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.177s
1.087s
22
19
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m32.403s
1.313s
19
20
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m32.475s
1.385s
21
21
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m32.650s
1.560s
10
22
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m32.661s
1.571s
22
23
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m32.989s
1.899s
18
24
Jordi Torres
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m33.503s
2.413s
19