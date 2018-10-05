Buriram MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Vinales in FP2, Lorenzo crashes

Rachit Thukral
Autosport
Dovizioso tops Buriram FP2 as Lorenzo crashes

Andrea Dovizioso topped second practice for the inaugural Thailand MotoGP race as Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo suffered a huge crash midway through the session.

Honda's Marc Marquez wasted no time in setting fast laps when the session got underway, immediately moving to the top of the timesheets with a 1m31.904s flyer before posting a 1m31.188s lap to move further clear of the chasing pack.

That time remained unbeaten until the final four minutes, when FP1 pacesetter Maverick Vinales improved by just 0.067 seconds to seize top spot.

Dovizioso then managed to go quicker still, breaking the 1m31.1s barrier to end the session with the fastest time.

His time of 1m31.090s was still more than a second slower than what Dani Pedrosa managed in pre-season testing earlier this year.

Behind Dovizioso and Vinales, LCR's Cal Crutchlow ended up third-fastest, knocking Marquez back with a late 1m31.164s effort.

Marquez experimented with the soft rear tyre for his final run but was unable to improve on his previous benchmark, ending up 0.050s quicker than Danilo Petrucci in fifth and a further 0.018s clear of top Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone.

Alvaro Bautista was classified seventh ahead of Pedrosa, who shadowed Marquez in a factory Honda 1-2 in the early part of the session before slipping down the order.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi finished ninth fastest, less than three tenths off his team-mate, while the top 10 was completed by Tech3 rider Johann Zarco.

Lorenzo, who ended up 16th fastest, was braking into the Turn 3 right-hander when he suddenly lost control of his Ducati, suffering a scary highside crash that left his bike torn into half.

The Spaniard was able to sit down without assistance but needed a stretcher to be escorted to the medical centre for precautionary checks.

It remains unclear if he aggravated injuries - which include a dislocated toe and a fractured bone in his right leg - that he sustained in a similar highside at the start at Aragon a fortnight ago, although he was declared fit after his FP2 crash.

Xavier Simeon crashed at the same corner minutes later, bringing out a brief red flag as marshals cleared debris and oil from the track.

FP2 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m31.090s

-

21

2

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m31.121s

0.031s

23

3

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m31.164s

0.074s

22

4

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m31.188s

0.098s

23

5

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m31.238s

0.148s

18

6

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m31.256s

0.166s

19

7

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m31.378s

0.288s

24

8

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1m31.385s

0.295s

24

9

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m31.398s

0.308s

23

10

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m31.421s

0.331s

24

11

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m31.486s

0.396s

16

12

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m31.647s

0.557s

24

13

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m31.714s

0.624s

26

14

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1m31.841s

0.751s

20

15

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m31.929s

0.839s

25

16

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1m32.027s

0.937s

11

17

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m32.067s

0.977s

19

18

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.177s

1.087s

22

19

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m32.403s

1.313s

19

20

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m32.475s

1.385s

21

21

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m32.650s

1.560s

10

22

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m32.661s

1.571s

22

23

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m32.989s

1.899s

18

24

Jordi Torres

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m33.503s

2.413s

19

