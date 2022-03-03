Burglar Targets Ga. Steakhouse Twice, Allegedly Steals $15,000 Worth of 'High-Value Meat Products'

Meat Products

getty

Police are still on the hunt for a thief who allegedly stole over $15,000 of "high-value meat products" from a high-end steakhouse in Roswell, Georgia.

"Have you seen Warren Kearney? We have a beef with him," read a post on the Roswell Police Department's Facebook page.

"On two separate occasions this week, Mr. Kearney broke into the external freezer to a local restaurant and stole over $15,000 worth of high-value meat products," the post continued. "Our detectives have secured multiple warrants for his arrest for 2nd-degree burglary."

RELATED: Chef Goes Viral After Closing His Restaurant for the Day to Take 7-Year-Old Son to Legoland

WANTED PERSON: Have you seen Warren Kearney? We have a beef with him.



On two separate occasions this week, Mr. Kearney broke into the external freezer to a local restaurant and stole over $15,000 worth of high-value meat products. pic.twitter.com/33BVUX5dmv — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) February 18, 2022

PEOPLE has reached out to the Roswell Police Department for additional comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Local news station WSB2 reports that Kearney was hired and scheduled to work at Uncle Jack's on Canton Street in February — and allegedly broke into the upscale steakhouse's outside freezer on Valentine's Day, which was stocked for the big holiday.

RELATED: It's 'Very Rare' for Food to Cause Organ Failure — but Here's How to Ensure Leftovers Are Safe to Eat

Although the restaurant beefed up their security after the initial break-in, the suspect allegedly returned three days later, according to WSB2.

Story continues

Both incidents were reportedly caught on surveillance cameras.

RELATED VIDEO: Chef Turns McDonald's Burger into Beef Wellington

"It was very easy for him the first time," owner Willie Degel told Fox5 Atlanta.

Describing the second incident, Degel told WSB2, "He saw bigger and better locks, came with big deadbolts, and cut them off. I'm so shocked someone came back that fast."

General manager Eddie Elrod explained to Fox5, "He took our Fred Flintstone tomahawks, he took Hawaiian salmon and short rib as well."

"It's just such a violation," Elrod told WRWD. "It takes away from the servers we have here and then what money they can make because then we're not able to serve as many guests and it just, unfortunately, they're the ones who get hurt the hardest."

Anyone with information about Kearney's whereabouts should contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.