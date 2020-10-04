Burglar caught after police match DNA to discarded half-eaten peach

Arran Burton, 27, who took the peach during a break-in at a property in Northumbria last October (Northumbria Police)

A burglar who was arrested after police used DNA found on a half-eaten peach left at the crime scene has been jailed.

Arran Burton, 27, took the peach from the homeowner’s fruit bowl along with sweets and chocolates during a break-in at a property in Northumbria last October.

Officers found the partially-eaten piece of fruit discarded nearby and were able to match the DNA to Burton.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, and later pleaded guilty to the offence in court.

Burton appeared at Newcastle Crown Court last week and was sentenced to two years and five months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Dave Boon, of Northumbria Police’s burglary teams, said: “The DNA work by the forensics team on this case has been fantastic.

“Their meticulous efforts have helped convict a burglar and made the local community safer.

“Their fruitful endeavours mean Arran Burton will now have plenty of time on his hands to think about his actions.”

Burton, of Castle Terrace, Ashington, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181.

In April, neighbouring Durham Constabulary caught a burglar after his DNA was found on a vending machine he stole food from.

Robert Askew broke into the Archery Club, in Durham, by smashing a window and forced open the vending machine. He took £200 worth of food and coins

Officers took a swab of blood found on the vending machine and he was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary.

Askew appeared before magistrates at Newton Aycliffe in May where he was jailed for four weeks.

