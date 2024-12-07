Burgin leads Idaho State against Oral Roberts after 25-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-6) at Idaho State Bengals (3-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays Oral Roberts after AJ Burgin scored 25 points in Idaho State's 94-80 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bengals are 2-0 in home games. Idaho State is fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 in road games. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Idaho State's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts scores 8.7 more points per game (76.8) than Idaho State gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bengals.

Issac McBride is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press