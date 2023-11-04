Burger restaurant closes one SLO County location and opens another

Burgers & More has opened a new location in Pismo Beach after closing in Oceano earlier this year.

Business owners April and Sonny Paz opened their new Pismo Beach location in October.

The Pazes said it had always been their goal to open a restaurant in Pismo Beach, so when the Pismo Chamber of Commerce told them there would be an opportunity, they pounced.

April Paz, who is also the head chef, said her food is made with love and comes from years of culinary experience. The couple previously operated a food truck before opening their brick-and-mortar location in Oceano.

“Food should make people happy,” Paz said. “And I try to portray that in everything that I serve.”

While Paz has been told that she makes the “best burger ever,” she does not want her customers to forget about the “& More” of the restaurant.

The eatery also offers a variety of tacos, burritos and a soup of the week.

In fact, Burgers & More’s Gobernador taco was the winner of the Switch San Luis Obispo’s Taco Tuesday Throwdown of 2023.

Paz said one of her favorite parts of the job is when regular customers come and ask her “What do you feel like being creative (with) today? Just make me something.”

Burgers & More is located at 301 Cypress St., Pismo Beach.