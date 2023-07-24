Burger King Thailand Sells Burger with Just Meat After Viral Cheese-Only Version

The international menu item sandwiches three beef patties between a hamburger bun, but customers can add as many patties as they want

Burger King Thailand recently surprised burger fans with the “real cheeseburger,” a hamburger bun stuffed with 20 slices of American cheese. Their next move? The “real meat burger,” which is exactly what it sounds like.

The sandwich item, available only in Thailand, includes three beef patties in between a hamburger bun and that’s all. No pickles, no lettuce, no ketchup, no nothing.

The basic version with three patties costs 339 baht ($9.79), according to a Facebook post from the official Burger King Thailand account announcing the latest, silly menu item. The company added that customers can pile on as many extra patties as they want, with each one costing an additional 100 baht ($2.89).

Although there was no specific date for the product's launch, Burger King Thailand noted on Facebook that customers can order the item at restaurants by saying that they don’t want vegetables and other sauces, “only meat.”

Photos from the official Burger King Thailand account depict the “real meat burger” with dozens of burgers ridiculously sandwiched between the buns. While the image looks to be a joke, Thai food blogger Believe Me, I Already Ate (เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว) pushed it to the limit and ordered the “real meat burger” with 100 patties, Today reports.

The dairy-filled “real cheeseburger” that started this sandwich trend was first published on Facebook on July 9.

“This is for real!” Burger King Thailand wrote in a Facebook post about the sandwich with 20 slices of cheese. The company explained that the item will only be available for a limited time and at a reduced price compared to the traditional cheeseburger.



