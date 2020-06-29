Burger King goes the extra mile to celebrate Pride

It’s typical throughout the month of June to see companies and corporations use rainbow-themed logos in honor of Pride, but Burger King Mexico just told everyone to hold its beer, because it’s going beyond just adding some color to its social media.

The franchise changed its name on Facebook to “Burger Queer,” complete with new branding, in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Any “Burger Queer” order will also come with a cardboard crown.

The move received mixed responses from critics and patrons of the chain. Many people on Twitter thought it was hilarious and a step up from what one user said was the month’s typical “rainbow capitalism.”

Others jokingly dubbed “Burger Queer” their “new sexual identity,” while several Facebook commenters wondered why the company didn’t go with “Burger Queen” instead.

best pride branding ever? pic.twitter.com/5VWPMvoe2P — Jackie Ess (@jackie_ess) June 26, 2020

A couple of Twitter users also couldn’t help but laugh at the Facebook update’s language.

emphasis on temporary — jasmine (@hey_there_hi) June 27, 2020

the « temporary » is sending me — monae (@monaex_) June 27, 2020

“Probably just a phase,” someone joked.

As is with any bold change like this, some Burger King patrons seemed very confused as to why people thought it was funny or acceptable.

“Is this a joke?” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Better go to the Carl’s Jr.,” another commenter replied.

“I couldn’t care less,” a less than enthused person added.

It is also important to note that some Twitter users pointed out the complicated history that comes with the term “queer.” At In The Know, we are using “queer” in a positive, gender-neutral way to describe members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are non-heterosexual, non-cisgender identities.

The term “queer” has been reappropriated by scholars and activists ever since the 1969 Stonewall Riots — “We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it” — but, some members of the community still feel uncomfortable with its use, which elicited some backlash and discomfort with Burger King’s logo change.

The marketing decision evokes similar mixed feelings that McDonald’s Brazil caused in March, when the company released the “social distancing Golden Arches.” While the intention was to be “an act of solidarity” during the coronavirus outbreak, many people thought it was a tasteless decision for attention and awards.

Pride isn’t limited to just one month out of the year, check out these 10 LGBTQIA+ organizations who work to support the community year-round.

