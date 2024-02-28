Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers for 3 Days as Shade to Wendy’s ‘Dynamic Pricing’

Wendy's clarified that their new digital menu boards will "offer discounts" during "slower times of the day" rather than raise prices during peak hours

Burger King Burger King Whopper

Burger King responded to Wendy's "dynamic pricing" announcement with three days of free Whoppers from Feb. 28-March 1

Wendy's CEO revealed in an earnings call earlier this month that the company is investing in digital menu boards so they could change prices depending on different factors

A Wendy's spokesperson clarified late on Tuesday that they will not raise prices during busy hours but rather "offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day"

Burger King is giving out free burgers for a limited time in a not-so-subtle clap-back at Wendy’s.

The home of the Whopper announced on Wednesday that from Feb. 28 through March 1, customers can get a free Whopper or vegetarian Impossible Whopper with a purchase of $3 or more on their mobile app.

The deal, which can be used once per day from the "Offers" tab in their app or bk.com, is in response to Wendy's announcement that they would be implementing "dynamic pricing" in 2025.



“We don’t believe in charging guests more when they’re hungry,” Burger King wrote in a press release announcing the Whopper freebie.

“Surge pricing? Well, that’s new,” the company added. “Good thing the only thing surging at BK is our flame!”

Mario Tama/Getty Burger King responds to Wendy's dynamic pricing with free Whoppers.

Wendy’s made headlines on Tuesday after CEO Kirk Tanner spoke in an earnings call earlier this month. "We will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and day-part offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling," said Tanner.

A Wendy's representative confirmed to PEOPLE early on Tuesday that with new digital menus, prices could change depending on factors like time of day and weather. Although many interpreted this announcement to mean that their new pricing model will operate similarly to how ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft set their prices higher during increased demand — a practice referred to as surge pricing — a Wendy's representative clarified to PEOPLE later on Tuesday that the company is not implementing this policy.

"We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most," the spokesperson said in a new statement. "Any features we may test in the future would be designed to benefit our customers and restaurant crew members. Digital menuboards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day."



Justin Sullivan/Getty Wendy's clarified that they will not be surge-pricing.

During the earnings call, Tanner revealed that the company would be spending $20 million to add digital menu boards to restaurants, so that changing prices can be easily displayed. Tanner also added that Wendy’s would be spending $10 million over the next two years for digital menu enhancements in international locations.

"Wendy’s has always been about providing high-quality food at a great value, and customers can continue to expect that from our brand," added the Wendy's spokesperson in the latest statement.

