Burger King is giving out free Vegan Royales today - here’s how to get one

Laura Hampson
·2 min read
(Burger King)
(Burger King)

Burger King is giving away free Vegan Royale burgers to its app users today, Monday 14 March.

The giveaway coincides with the launch of the fast food chain’s first meat-free restaurant, which opens in London’s Leicester Square today.

The Vegan Royale is the meat-free version of Burger King’s Chicken Royale, and launched in its stores last April.

Britons are able to get their hands on a free burger today simply by downloading the Burger King app and using the free voucher when checking out on the app.

The offer is limited to one burger per transaction and it’s not available in motorway service locations, airport train stations or holiday parks.

The Vegan Royale is made with plant-based chicken, topped with iceberg lettuce, vegan mayonnaise and sandwiched with a bun.

The Leicester Square restaurant will see its menu changed to completely meat-free until 10 April. The Vegan Royale will be joined by the Plant-based Whopper and a slew of other meat-free items.

These include a “Cheeeze and Bakon” burger, with a a Plant-based Bakon Double Cheeeze XL and Vegan Cheeeze and Bakon Royale set to be launched with the opening.

The restaurant will also see the Vegan Nugget Burger on its menu, along with a Plant-based Double Cheeezeburger, Plant-based Cheeeze and Bakon Whopper, as well as Vegan Chilli Cheeeze Bites.

Burger King’s vegan Katsu range, which was announced last week, will also feature on the menu.

The fast food giant says it will note which items are the most popular as it intends to make these available nationwide in the near future.

Katie Evans, from Burger King UK said in a statement: “The limited-edition menu is a direct result of our focus on vegan and plant-based innovation and goes hand in hand with our target of a 50 per cent meat-free menu by 2030, as well as our commitment to sustainability and responsible business. We can’t think of a more fitting way to re-launch our new-look flagship in Leicester Square.”

