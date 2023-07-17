Burger King creates Barbie-inspired meal to mark release of new movie

A burger dressed with a bright pink sauce has been unveiled by Burger King in Brazil as part of a themed meal to herald the release of the new Barbie movie.

The cheeseburger, topped with pieces of bacon, comes with a pink vanilla-flavoured milkshake, a ring doughnut sprinkled with pink frostings, and an order of Ken's fries.

The meal has received a mixed response from fast-food fans, with some on social media comparing the pink sauce in the burger to "chewed bubblegum".

The Barbie movie is based on the franchise dolls and will be released in the UK at the end of this week.

The production of Greta Gerwig's upcoming film required so much bright pink paint it wiped out an entire company's global supply.

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie, while Ryan Gosling recently said he was inspired by his children to accept the role of Ken.

The Barbie-themed burger comes hot on the heels of Burger King's new 'Real Cheeseburger'.

The new menu item - a meatless burger packed with 20 slices of American cheese - is available to people in Thailand.

It comprises a bun filled with just amounts to a thick slab of cheese and has split opinion, with some calling it "heaven" while others have branded it "revolting".