Burger Fuel Group (NZSE:BFG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Burger Fuel Group (NZSE:BFG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Burger Fuel Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = NZ$1.6m ÷ (NZ$40m - NZ$4.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Burger Fuel Group has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Burger Fuel Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Burger Fuel Group's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Burger Fuel Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 4.6% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 164% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Burger Fuel Group's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 58% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Burger Fuel Group does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

