Burger and beer place opening in Johnson County soon, moving into closed pizza parlor

A locally owned restaurant, serving burgers and brews, will soon open another Johnson County location.

Burg & Barrel hopes to have its new restaurant in Lenexa, at 8725 Bourgade St., ready to serve customers by Nov. 10, said founder Jake Chappelow.

Co-founders Jake and Mandy Chappelow opened their first Burg & Barrel 10 years ago in Overland Park at 7042 W. 76th St. Five years later, they expanded to Leawood at 5408 W. 151st St.

The newest location was once home to a Gambino’s Pizza and, before that, Pizza Maker since 1996.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome everyone to our new location,” Mandy said.

Burg & Barrel serves dozens of beers, several on tap. For the burger side of the menu: the spicy avocado burger, Bleu Moon (bleu cheese and mushrooms), Spicy El Diablo burger (featuring jalapenos and reaper sauce) and other offerings.

The Chappelows said they’re excited to open in Lenexa, the city they live in.

“We have always loved the Lenexa community and are thrilled to be able to bring our unique spin on the classic burger joint to our own backyard,” Jake said.