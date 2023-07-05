Burford Brown egg supplies at risk from soaring costs and disease outbreaks

burford brown eggs

Supplies of Burford Brown eggs are at risk from soaring costs and outbreaks of bird flu, the brand’s owner has said.

Clarence Court warned in financial documents that the danger of disruption to egg supplies had increased because of recent disease outbreaks in the UK and the high cost of feed, energy and labour, which had caused producers to scale back production.

It added that a looming end to the sale of caged eggs by large supermarkets is also likely to draw poultry farmers elsewhere. Tesco is banning eggs from caged hens in 2025.

There is presently no shortage of the eggs – which are known for their bright yellow yolks and cost £3.25 for a half-dozen in Waitrose – but Clarence Court suggested that the possibility of future problems is increasing.

Adrian Gott, chief executive at the business’s parent company, Stonegate Farmers, said: “Producers have felt cost increases in all aspects of the business, encompassing feed, energy, labour, transportation and, in respect of new investment, cost of materials and cost to raise finance.

“These have all compounded to impact the willingness of producers to invest in new infrastructure to house new free-range or organic flocks, and with the impending move away from caged egg by retailers this is putting pressure on the supply of egg.”

Clarence Court is named after its founder, the explorer Clarence Elliott, who brought back Araucana hens which laid pastel-coloured eggs from Patagonia in 1928. They were then crossbred with British birds to create pedigree hens.

Today the 95-year-old company is known for the Burford Browns brand, as well as other upmarket eggs such as Cotswold Legbars and Seabright Sages. It also sells specialty eggs from birds such as ostriches.

Clarence Court does not farm its own chickens but sources eggs from a select group of producers.

British supermarkets have faced heavy shortages of eggs over the last year, with some retailers including Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons forced to restrict the numbers shoppers could buy last November.

Many chicken farmers have blamed retailers, claiming they were being forced to sell eggs at a loss. The Telegraph reported in January that British egg farmers were quitting “every week” owing to the surging cost of doing business and demands from supermarkets to keep the price down.

Issues have continued into 2023, although supply has improved over recent months as egg producers and farmers were paid a higher price, according to the British Free Range Egg Producers Association.

Robert Gooch, the body’s chief executive, said: “[Packers] are now paying a lot more for eggs, and farmers are going back into production. And so it means that the egg supply is now going back to where it was this time last year.”

However, he added: “[Things are] improving, but they’re still not great… Some processors and producers are short of eggs, still, and having to import. So we’re not totally out of the woods yet.”

Clarence Court’s warning comes after a plunge in its earnings over the year to October 2022. Pre-tax profits fell to £217,000 from £1.2m the previous year – despite a rise in sales of just under £10m to £51m, which Mr Gott blamed on inflationary pressures.

The company added further pressure was coming from retailers transitioning to selling only free-range eggs.

Morrisons stopped selling free-range eggs in 2020, while other major supermarkets including Tesco, Aldi and Lidl have committed to doing so by 2025, amid concerns over animal welfare.

As well as rising costs, farmers have had to grapple with the worst outbreak of bird flu on record across farms in the UK since late 2021. Millions of poultry birds have died or been culled in the UK as a result.

Outbreaks of the disease can be disastrous for farmers, because if one case is found the entire flock must be culled.

Outbreaks of bird flu have declined lately and the Government said this week the risk of bird flu was now considered low, although cases have been confirmed on farms in Sussex and Cumbria over the last month.