BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of February 28 2022
PRESS RELEASE
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – March 14, 2022
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF
Date
Number of shares(1)
Number of voting rights
28/02/2022
453,366,591
Theoretical number of voting rights: 623,035,189
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2022.
