BUREAU VERITAS - Number of shares and voting rights as of March 31 2023

BUREAU VERITAS
·1 min read
BUREAU VERITAS
BUREAU VERITAS

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – April 7, 2023

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Date

Number of shares(1)

Number of voting rights

31/03/2023

452,553,923

Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,177,924

Number of exercisable voting rights: 622,051,741

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2023.

  

Bureau Veritas

Head Office

Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00

Société Anonyme

Immeuble Newtime

Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01

(Limited liability corporation)

40/52 boulevard du Parc

www.bureauveritas.com

Share capital of EUR 54,293,334.48

92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine

 

RCS Nanterre 775 690 621

France

 


Attachment