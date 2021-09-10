BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – September 10, 2021

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

Date

Number of shares(1)

Number of voting rights

31/08/2021

452,901,294

Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,786,434

Number of exercisable voting rights: 621,689,256

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2021.

