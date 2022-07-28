BUREAU VERITAS

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – July 28, 2022

Bureau Veritas announces the publication of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Bureau Veritas announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

The half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 is available on the company's website at https://group.bureauveritas.com .

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

