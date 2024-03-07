Burberry Taps 'Saltburn' Star Barry Keoghan as New Brand Ambassador

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan has just been named Burberry's newest global brand ambassador, following his attendance at the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 showcase amongst SS24 and last year's Met Gala. The rising star has gone from strength to strength in recent times, gaining global recognition as a result of his roles in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Banshees of Inisherin and of course: Saltburn.

The relationship between Keoghan and Burberry is one that's been ongoing in recent years, with Daniel Lee stating, "I've known Barry for over 5 years now and have watched him grow into one of his generation's most talented actors. His raw, unique talent is incredibly inspiring and perfectly reflects the spirit of our brand. I am proud to welcome him to the Burberry family."

Echoing that sentiment, Keoghan added, "I've been a fan of Burberry for many years now. It's such an iconic heritage brand with innovation at its heart, and a commitment to supporting arts and culture. I'm very excited to be a part of this next chapter."

At present, it's unknown what Keoghan's role as ambassador will include, but we expect to see him feature in future campaigns alongside continuing to attend fashion week shows and red-carpet events with the brand.

