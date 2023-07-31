Burberry Snags 'Barbie' Star Emma Mackey as Face for "Goddess" Fragrance

Burberry Beauty is changing the category to sustainability by releasing its first-ever fragrance packaged in a refillable bottle. For the iconic occasion, the brand tapped Barbie star Emma Mackey to head as the face of it all.

Burberry describes "Goddess" Eau de Parfum as a "gourmand aromatic fragrance" led by a trio of vanilla notes. The bottling comes in an elegant design integral to the brand's heritage, yet modernized with a chic gold medallion. In the campaign, Mackey is surrounded by a group of lionesses, signaling the fierce femininity perfume evokes. "Lionesses represent female unity and strength. They are confident and move together," Mackey says in a press release. "Much like them, we stand on the shoulders of the women who came before us and those who bolster us throughout our own lives."

"Goddess" Eau de Parfum starts at £68.00 ($87 USD) and is available via Burberry's website.