Burberry Celebrates Self-Expression With FW22 Campaign

Burberry has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, honoring the power of building strong communities through authentic self-expression. Lensed by famed photography duo Inez and Vinoodh in Los Angeles, the FW22 collection harnesses the models’ individuality as they present the brand’s latest pieces.

Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci reimagines the iconic Burberry trench coat as a voluminous strapless gown and offers subtly sexy sheer shirts covered in Y2K-esque branding. Elsewhere, romantic vintage-inspired lace corsets steal the show, alongside expertly tailored pleated skirts, arriving in shades of candy pink and red. Burberry delivers even more edge and grit in the form of body-hugging black leather bodysuits and skirts.

Outerwear makes a formidable appearance as car coats are accented with chain link detailing, whereas spacious jackets bear the brand’s signature plaid print. The storied Lola bag is also featured and pays homage to the fashion label’s history and founder Thomas Burberry.

