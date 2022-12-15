Burberry Announces Daniel Lee's Debut Runway Show

Burberry has just announced that Daniel Lee's debut runway show will take place during London Fashion Week in 2023.

Lee was appointed Chief Creative Officer of the brand back in September, replacing Riccardo Tisci who joined in 2018. Burberry has announced that Lee's first show is set to take place in February. According to Instagram account Style Not Com, the brand is also set to show a preview campaign a few weeks prior, offering a curated range of 'Burberry Classics,' which will be shot by Tyrone Lebon.

The brand's last runway show took place during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023's rescheduled run of events, and the show saw the likes of Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell walk the runway and Bree Runway and Daniel Kaluuya in attendance.

Burberry's London Fashion Week showcase will take place on February 20, with the preview campaign planned to release in early February.

