Burbank Adds ‘Batman: Hush’ Statue In The City’s AMC Walkway

A colossal Batman statue based on the Batman: Hush character design by DC artist, publisher, and chief creative officer Jim Lee has been placed in Burbank’s AMC Walkway pedestrian area.

The “Visit Burbank” organization in partnership with DC brought the bronze statue to the area. Lee’s design from his 2002 Batman comics run was reimagined in 3D form by digital sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra at Burbank’s American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication. The final statue measures seven-and-a-half feet tall and weighs 600 pounds.

The statue arrives shortly after a second round of layoffs were announced at DC, with speculation swirling that the comics line may be in trouble. The shrinking publishing unit faces AT&T’s WarnerMedia’s Studios & Networks division cuts that may see its iconic characters like Batman confined to film and other media.

Batman first appeared in Detective Comics #27 on March 30, 1939. The Caped Crusader has been depicted in comic books, Saturday morning cartoons, multiple television series, video games, theme parks and experiences, toys, collectibles, and apparel and lifestyle products, as well as blockbuster animated and live-action films.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.