Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2

  • Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones is embraced by right wing Daniel Sprong (91) after an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    1/5

    Kraken Panthers Hockey

    Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones is embraced by right wing Daniel Sprong (91) after an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) falls to the ice as Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde shoots on the goal to score during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    2/5

    Kraken Panthers Hockey

    Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) falls to the ice as Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde shoots on the goal to score during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The puck gets past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on a goal scored by Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    3/5

    Kraken Panthers Hockey

    The puck gets past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on a goal scored by Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) defends the goal against Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    4/5

    Kraken Panthers Hockey

    Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) defends the goal against Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) is congratulated by left wing Jared McCann (19) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    5/5

    Kraken Panthers Hockey

    Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) is congratulated by left wing Jared McCann (19) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones is embraced by right wing Daniel Sprong (91) after an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) falls to the ice as Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde shoots on the goal to score during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The puck gets past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on a goal scored by Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) defends the goal against Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) is congratulated by left wing Jared McCann (19) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
GEORGE RICHARDS
·2 min read

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night.

Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Jared McCann had two assists and Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida.

Eric Staal and Chris Tierney scored for the Panthers, who have lost two straight and three of four. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves while starting for the second straight night with Spencer Knight out due to illness.

Seattle opened the scoring 1:04 into the game when Beniers scored on a turnover deep in the Florida zone. It was his 11th of the season.

The Panthers tied the score at 7:34 of the second when Staal scored his first goal in more than 18 months. The veteran center, who spent last season in the AHL, signed a one-year deal with Florida in October.

Burakovsky then gave Seattle the lead for good 1:31 later with his 10th of the season.

Florida was unable to tie the score on a power-play chance in the third and Eberle scored his seventh soon after it ended to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead at 7:15.

The Panthers’ Ryan Lomberg was hit with a two-minute penalty for roughing and a five-minute major for boarding a little more than four minutes later. The Kraken took advantage as Sprong scored on the power play with 4:51 left for his sixth.

Gourde scored an empty-netter with 2:38 left to make it 5-1.

Tierney capped the scoring with his second with 1:17 remaining.

NOTES: The Panthers continue to deal with players feeling under the weather. After captain Aleksander Barkov missed six consecutive games before returning Thursday night, center Anton Lundell has missed four games and Knight has been out for three. ... The Panthers also have defenseman Radko Gudas in concussion protocol after he was hurt in Seattle on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Panthers: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

    MONTREAL — In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Koné was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp. A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. While a new adventure awaits Koné in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team. "I've always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony came off the bench with major contributions for the Magic. Bamba had 18 points and nine rebounds while Anthony, playing 29 minutes while starting point g

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst