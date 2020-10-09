How Is Bunzl's (LON:BNZL) CEO Paid Relative To Peers?

Frank van Zanten became the CEO of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) in 2016, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Bunzl.

Comparing Bunzl plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Bunzl plc has a market capitalization of UK£8.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£2.7m over the year to December 2019. That's a slight decrease of 3.5% on the prior year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£862k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above UK£6.2b, reported a median total CEO compensation of UK£2.8m. So it looks like Bunzl compensates Frank van Zanten in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Frank van Zanten directly owns UK£2.8m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£862k UK£836k 32% Other UK£1.9m UK£2.0m 68% Total Compensation UK£2.7m UK£2.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 48% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 52% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Bunzl allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Bunzl plc's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Bunzl plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 9.4% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 4.1% over the last year.

We would argue that the improvement in revenue is good, but isn't particularly impressive, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Bunzl plc Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 13% over three years, Bunzl plc shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, Bunzl pays its CEO in line with similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. On the other hand, EPS and shareholder returns have been stable over the last three years, but have not grown substantially. Considering the steady performance, it's tough to call out CEO compensation as too high, but shareholders might want to see more robust growth metrics before agreeing to a future raise.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Bunzl that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

