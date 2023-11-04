Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.182

The board of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.182 on the 3rd of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.2%.

Bunzl's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Bunzl's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.282, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.636. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.5% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Bunzl has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.0% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bunzl that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Bunzl not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

