Bunzl Canada's Smart Restroom System Raises Bar on Hygiene Compliance

Demand for IoT solution expected to increase as facility cleaning protocols heighten

BURLINGTON, ON, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) today announced the launch of two new system components to enhance the capabilities of its advanced, IoT-based restroom monitoring system, WandaNEXT™.

WandaNEXT™ smart restroom system now includes a mobile application and IoT alert button so the system can be customized to a wide range of facility sizes and types. (CNW Group/Bunzl Canada)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The new components include a mobile application and IoT alert button to broaden the system's applicability to varied facility sizes and types. The WandaMOBILE™ application enables environmental cleaning teams to efficiently document cleaning activities from their mobile devices. It provides facility managers with data analytics to confirm activity types and frequency, analyze consumable usage and optimize resource deployment. The application can be used in conjunction with the newly introduced WandaQUICKTOUCH™ IoT button to alert cleaning teams to issues that require immediate attention.

"More than ever, the focus will be on ensuring that the correct cleaning protocols for specific facility types have been established, and are being followed," said Bunzl Canada President, John Howlett. "We continue to work with Visionstate IoT to enhance this important technology so we can proactively address the new challenges our customers face in maintaining healthy, safe and productive environments."

The WandaNEXT™ system is comprised of robust analytics software and data collection components that include touchscreen tablets, infrared traffic counting units, the new mobile application and IoT alert buttons. Its configuration can be customized to meet specific facility management needs. The system's growing installation base includes healthcare, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States. It was also recently launched in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Story continues

"WandaNEXT™ is a powerful compliance management tool that will help to raise the standard of cleaning and hygiene in public spaces," said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate IoT. "Organizations who implement this advanced technology will be seen as industry leaders and best practice examples of state of the art environmental management."

For more information on the complete WandaNEXT™ system, visit www.bunzlcanada.ca/WandaNEXT.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

About Visionstate IoT

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V:VIS.V - News) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT, it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state of the art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Bunzl Canada (CNW Group/Bunzl Canada)

SOURCE Bunzl Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/07/c6802.html