It's Bunnock Not Bannock

Bunnock was back this past weekend in Cudworth. The 8th Annual Bunnock Tournament was held at the Cudworth ball diamonds with 28 teams participating. Competition got underway at 9 am Saturday morning, and even though there were a couple of minor rain delays in the afternoon, the Cudworth Rec Board put on a great tournament complete with a beer garden, canteen, raffles, beach volleyball, and a Sharp-Shooter competition as well as prizes for the best-dressed team, and more. The Sharp-shooter Competition is a mini one-on-one competition designed as a single knockout tournament and the last person standing is deemed the best overall shooter.

Cudworth Recreation Board member, Brent Stewart, brought the idea of a Bunnock tournament forward originally with the first fundraising tournament being held in 2015. The unfamiliar name has aided in the game’s growth in popularity. When the town of Macklin, SK held the first-ever Bunnock World Championship in 1993 few people had heard of the game. However, after a couple of years, as interest grew, the local radio and television stations began to give the tournament some hype and notoriety by focusing on the name and the fact that historically the game was played using the ankle bones of horses. It developed in the 19th century to pass the time during the long cold Siberian winters. Bunnock or ‘bones’ as it was called by those who grew up playing the game, involves throwing a ‘bone’ called a thrower at the opponent’s line of bones. Each team has a line of 20 bones (grey or white) set 10 metres apart. At both ends of the line, set 40 cm away from the end of the line, is a red (or black) guard. The object of the game is simple: knock down the opponent's Bunnock before they can knock yours down, but they must be knocked down in a certain order with the guards being knocked down before the soldiers. The members of the two teams alternate their attempts to knock down their opponent's Bunnock by lobbing the throwers at the opponent’s line, just as the ball in softball is lobbed toward the plate. If a player accidentally knocks down one of their own ‘bones’ during play it remains down to the benefit of the opposing team.

The game was passed down from generation to generation and was introduced to Canada by Russian and German immigrants in the early 1900s. In the 1960s, Joseph Gartner who was working at a horse meat processing plant, was granted permission to salvage some ankle bones to create a Bunnock set for his father. Others around Macklin reached out to Gartner to make sets for them as well. Ultimately, Gartner created a rule book that standardized the rules and game setup, and it is Gartner’s rules that are still used today. So, although it had its origins in Siberia to pass the time, it had its official start as a game in Saskatchewan.

Modern-day Bunnock are made of acrylic and have a definite advantage over the original material since they never dry out and become brittle and the colour is consistent all the way through. Being all the same weight of course, also helps the players to determine how much force to put into their throw. A full set of Bunnock consists of 52 ‘bones’: 40 soldiers, four guards, and eight throwers. The game can be played by two to eight players, but tournament play usually involves teams of four. This year’s tournament didn’t have quite as many entries as last year, but with the dry conditions the possibility of being in the midst of harvest kept some from entering a team, shared Stewart. However, the composition of teams that did take part is beginning to shift as the tournament becomes more well-known. In the early years of the tournament, teams were primarily made up of local people just coming together for a day of fun. This year some of the teams are made up of a couple of locals and a couple of individuals from further afield which is all good news for the tournament. Organizers would like to see this tournament bring in teams from all over the region. Bunnock is a laid-back, fun tournament where people can just hang out, visit, and feel a bit like a kid again as there is no skill set required to play, and who wouldn’t feel like a kid when tossing ‘bones’ around?

The Cudworth Recreation Board owns some Bunnock sets, but for the tournament, they also borrow sets from individuals who have purchased their own over the years. For anyone interested in owning their own set to practice and prepare for next year’s tournaments and who wasn’t lucky enough to win a set in the raffle at the tournament, each set is worth approximately $300 and can be purchased from the official site www.bunnock.com. Cudworth’s tournament is open to anyone who wants to put together a team and is held in August which will give new enthusiasts eleven months to practice before the next tournament.

In this year’s championship final, The Dangerously Average Boners (Kyle Palchinksi, Ryley Goller, Josh Gampe, and Tyson Luby) defeated the Blue Mountain Rippers. Team Mederossloffelbersauras Rex defeated Chester and the Gang in the Consolation final. The award for the best-dressed team was given to Team Far Far Away who dressed up like the characters from the movie Shrek. Luke van der Gracht won the Sr Sharpshooter competition and Jace Wedewer won the Jr Sharpshooter competition.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will go toward a new ice plant for the curling rink as the old one needs to be replaced. The Cudworth Recreation Board has been busy this year completing the project at the community’s ballpark where the ball diamonds were converted to shale, picnic tables were replaced, large beach volleyball courts were added, and a sea can was brought in for storage amongst some other things. Later this fall the Rec Board will be hosting a comedy night in November featuring comedian Kelly Taylor, and the annual Cudworth Craft Show.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder