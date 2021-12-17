Bundle Up This Winter With 11 Timeless Wool Coats For Men

From left to right:

Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone. (Photo: Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone)" data-caption="From left to right: Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone. (Photo: Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone)" data-rich-caption="From left to right: Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone. (Photo: Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone)" data-credit="Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone" data-credit-link-back="" />

What is it about a man in a classic wool coat? Sure, jackets and puffers are necessities during inclement weather, but the allure of a sturdy wool coat will never go away. A man in a wool coat is just timelessly sexy — the look has strong Cary Grant vibes. Who doesn’t want that?

If you haven’t yet found yourself the perfect wool coat, then let this be the year you treat yourself. And we’re here to help. But before we get into it, it’s important to acknowledge that good wool coats are pricey investment pieces. That said, taking the time to save up for a high-quality wool or cashmere-wool blend coat is worth the splurge. With proper care, they really can last a lifetime, and you can rest easy knowing that it will never go out of style. And while these are traditionally men’s coats, it goes without saying that most of these styles would look awesome on everyone. If you’re a woman who loves an oversized look or is tall and has long arms, then you’ll definitely want to check them out as well.

To that end, we’ve rounded up an assortment of gorgeous wool coats for men in a variety of styles, price points and colors. There’s a little something here for everyone, so there’s no excuse for not staying cozy and warm while also looking devastatingly handsome all winter long — and for many seasons to come.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...