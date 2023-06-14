Bundesliga: Yussuf Poulsen hopes to continue at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen has refuted speculations suggesting that he is seeking a new team.

Poulsen, who holds the record for the most goals scored in RB Leipzig's history, with 358 appearances since 2013, expressed his desire to continue playing for the club.

"My biggest ambition is to play at a high level for as long as possible. It doesn't matter if it's in Germany, Spain, France, Italy or Denmark," Poulsen told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"In this regard, it's not important for me to try something new. RB Leipzig could end up being my only foreign club. Because, yes, I want to stay here. I couldn't be in a better place.

Following the international break, the Danish international plans to have discussions with the Leipzig management regarding the possibility of extending his contract beyond 2024.

Poulsen experienced a challenging 2022/23 season due to injuries, resulting in him making only 19 Bundesliga appearances, with just three starts.

He remains hopeful that the upcoming season will bring about a change in his fortunes.

"I had some problems with my body. That's why my day-to-day life is completely different than it was two years ago," said Poulsen.

"My days at the club have become much longer because I spend more time training my body.

"The strikers I've been competing with in recent years have been relatively good. Most of them have been sold. I'm still here and I hope to continue."

