Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayern Munich slipped to defeat against Mainz. England international Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Black and Yellows and they were out of sight by the halfway point with further strikes from Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels. Malen wrapped up the scoring midway through the second half.

Bayern led at Mainz thanks to Sadio Mane's strike but the hosts turned the game around in the second period.

In-form Ludovic Ajorque equalised with 65 minutes before Leandro Martins and Aaron Martin completed the turnaround. Aaron Martin added a third as the Bavarians were knocked off the top.

Afterwards, coach Thomas Tuchel admitted his Bayern players were letting the season slip through their fingers. We look drained," he said. "We look like a team that has already played 80 games this season. "We are not able to play flawless football. The games and the points are going away and running through our hands like sand." Elsewhere, Wolfsburg won Bochum 5-2 Hertha Berlin suffered a huge relegation blow, losing 4-2 to Werder Bremen and Cologne ran out 3-1 winners at Hoffenheim.

The article Bundesliga wrap: Borussia Dortmund go top after Bayern Munich slip up at Mainz appeared first on Planetsport.com.